Answering nature’s call in Bengaluru's Chickpet uphill task due to lack of toilets

The only public toilet here is on the first floor (all others in the city are on the ground floor), making it difficult for senior citizens and the physically disabled. 

The only public toilet at Chickpet in Bengaluru is located on the first floor of a building

The only public toilet at Chickpet in Bengaluru is located on the first floor of a building ( Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Next time you are in Nagarthapete in Chickpet area and want to answer nature’s call, you might want to hold on, as finding a public loo is an uphill task, literally.

One of the busiest and most congested commercial spots in Bengaluru, Chickpet houses thousands of shops catering to all your needs. Every day, over one lakh people visit here.

But when it comes to basic amenities, especially toilets, the area is lacking. The toilet on Chowdeshwari Temple street (CT Street) is well-maintained, but as it is located on the first floor, it is difficult to access.

One has to climb a narrow staircase to reach the toilet. “It’s a narrow staircase, and for people like us, it is difficult to climb. The ladies toilet is a farther away. With no other option, I’m forced to use this one,’’ said Vijayalakshmi, a 62-year-old. 

As per the Persons with the Disability (Equal Opportunities, Protection of Rights and Full Participation) Act 1995, the state government has to provide facilities such as ramps and toilets for the disabled in all buildings. 

Priyadarshini, a resident of Hanumanthnagar, also pointed out the narrow staircase issue. “Public utilities should be public-friendly.

Police stations, citizen service centres, post offices and even toilets should be on the ground floor, unless there is a lift facility. What should the physically challenged do?” she questioned.

TAP Nagaraj, a jeweller, spent money from his own pocket to construct this toilet.

“In the late 90’s, a public toilet was constructed and maintained by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike. It was badly maintained — sewage flowed outside and it would smell bad. Then the public took it upon themselves to construct this toilet — three for men and three for women. This apart, there are 14 urinals for men. The reason we constructed on the first floor was because this is a commercial place, and there are chances of people misusing the toilets,” he said.  

A few months back, his son TN Sandeep, who also looks after the business, renovated the toilet with his own money.

“There are no public toilets nearby, we need at least three more toilets here,’’ he said.
Now, Chickpet councillor Leela Shivakumar has promised that ground floor toilets will be constructed. 

