BBMP corporators, councillors bet big on their parties

Published: 20th July 2019 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Politics and its outcome is not just limited to Vidhana Soudha, Raj Bhavan and their environs, but is also palpable at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) head office. 

Over the last few days, it is not the civic affairs and daily administration which is the agenda at the corporation head office, but which political party will hold power. 

So far, the ruling party had an upper hand in BBMP council and in the corporation. But as things are changing in Vidhana Soudha, it is changing in BBMP also.

Elected corporators and councillors at BBMP are betting for the party they represent and favouring them. Competition to prove which party is the best and which will stay in power has become intense, a BBMP source said. 

“There is coalition of JD(S) and Congress in Vidhana Soudha, but in BBMP they are divided. Each one wants their party head to be in the post of chief minister and so the stakes are high. While some have raised a bet of up to Rs 50,000, some others have bet for a weekend bash,” sources said. 

BJP and Congress leaders like Suresh Kumar, Siddaramaiah and G Parameshwara share cordial relations outside Vidhana Soudha and it has been captured by many photographers in the last few days.

But that is not the case in BBMP. Corporators are not on good talking terms with their counterparts and this has affected the daily administrative functioning at BBMP. 

“We are worried about whom to listen to and whom to ignore. We also need to be in their good books as we do not know which party will come to power.

"There are instances where corporators and councillors call us for meetings. But when we seek time we are we are told that Congress and JD(S) are still the ruling parties and so their work is priority,” said a BBMP engineer.  

That is not all, some corporators from JD(S) and BJP are following the footsteps of their leaders and are not leaving any stone unturned to seek blessings from people to make their win a success.

Visitors are offered yellow flowers, turmeric and even sumptuous lunch, in hopes that it will bring good fortune and good wishes to their party men seated in Vidhana Soudha. 

