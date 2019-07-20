Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru continues to dominate leasing demand, says study

The India Office MarketView - Q2 2019 report was released on Thursday and it states that tech operators dominated leasing activity, followed by e-commerce and engineering & manufacturing firms.

Published: 20th July 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

construction

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city continues to be at the forefront of leasing demand across the country with addition of supply seen across all smaller micro-markets in Bengaluru, a new report by real estate consulting firm, CBRE South Asia Pvt Limited revealed. 

The India Office MarketView - Q2 2019 report was released on Thursday and it states that tech operators dominated leasing activity, followed by e-commerce and engineering & manufacturing firms.

Large-sized deals (greater than 200,000 sq ft) in Outer Ring Road (ORR) and Peripheral Business District (PBD) areas dominated leasing activity, followed by small to medium-sized (less than 50,000 sq ft) deal closures across all micro-markets.

In the second quarter of 2019, overall gross leasing in the country touched 17 million sq ft, recording a growth of 14 per cent on a quarterly basis with Bengaluru, Hyderabad and National Capital Region (NCR) accounting for more than 70 per cent of the leasing activity.

The report also highlights that the leasing activity rose by almost 40 per cent as compared to half-year financial report 2018, crossing 30 million sq ft during the first half of 2019, indicating that leasing activity could surpass the previous peak of 2018.

Shailendra Naidu, of CBRE South Asia, said, “Demand increased on a quarterly basis in the city, primarily led by tech firms.

This was mainly led by the culmination of pre-leases in newly completed developments. Limited availability of quality space led to an increase in rental values on a quarterly basis across various non-Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and SEZ developments across Central Business District (CBD), Secondary Business District (SBD), ORR and PBD.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp