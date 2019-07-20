Bengaluru school hosts regional skating meet

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vibgyor High School, Electronic City, is hosting the Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Regional Skating Meet under the aegis of the ICSE/ISC Council Sports and Games 2019, on July 20 and 21.

The skating event aims to create a sense of unity, integrity, honesty, fraternity, friendship and a true competitive spirit among the students of the regional schools of the CISCE.

Close to 300 students representing 45 schools across Karnataka will participate in the event. Dhanush Babu, famous skater in the country and six times national champion, will be the chief guest.

Ashwani Saxena, principal, VIBGYOR High - Electronic City, said, “We believe in ‘Balanced Education Programme’ that combines curricular and extracurricular activities to achieve holistic development of students.

We have a structured curriculum for Sports & Performing Arts (SPA), an integral part of our educational programme. The school has a 125 meter ‘synthetic banked track’ skating rink. We are happy to be hosting this event at our school.”

The ICSE/ISC Council has a firm belief in the overall development of the child. Though academics and examinations are its prime concern, the Council endorses the importance and significance of sports and games in a child’s life.

Therefore, it conducts the Council National School Sports & Games annually to identify talents at the school level and provide these children with an opportunity to develop and reach their full potential.

This is also in keeping with the government’s initiative of identifying sporting talent among children at the school level and developing Sports Schools through the School Games Federation Of India (SGFI) and the Khelo India Scheme respectively.