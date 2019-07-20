Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru's IISc student kills self

suicide

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 26-year-old PhD student committed suicide by consuming poison at his room at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). 

According to the police, the body was found in a decomposed state on Friday. He had left a suicide note stating that no one was responsible for his death.

The deceased K V Pawan Kumar was from Andhra Pradesh and was a student of high energy physics. 

A senior police officer said the incident came to light at Friday evening when students sensed a foul smell from the room which was locked from the inside.

They then alerted the Sadashivanagar police who broke open the door and found the body on the bed.

He had consumed poison and left behind a suicide note stating that he was depressed and also apologised to his parents. 

Preliminary investigations revealed that he had called his parents three days ago and spoke with them for a while. His parents are yet to come to the city and autopsy will be conducted on Saturday.

Helpline

If you are having thoughts of suicide or are in emotional distress, help is available. You can get in touch with the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 10 pm and 104 Arogya Sahayavani which is available 24/7.

