BESCOM’s storage devices to solve power woes

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you are living in areas where power cuts are frequent owing to issues with Bangalore Electricity Supply Company’s network, your woes could be resolved soon with the agency planning to instal electricity storage devices.

“We are working on launching a pilot project where we have one or two battery storage devices of 5 to 10 Mega Watt capacity that will store excess power during off-peak hours (night time). It is during the day that there is a surge in demand ... which is where the stored electricity will come to use to reach areas with congested network,” said Anil D’Souza, DGM, Technical Innovation Centre.

BESCOM officials says they see congested network in certain parts of the city due to external obstructions where their lines cannot reach easily.

This causes interrupted power supply to consumers. The day time is a challenge for BESCOM as demand surges.

The storage devices will send power back to the grid during peak hours so it can be distributed from the sub-station to the consumer.

Factors to be weighed in for selection of the areas are power supply issues in the area, technical feasibility on field, grid dynamics, cost, technology available in the market, among others.

“Some of the areas in Bengaluru where BESCOM faces challenges in supplying power are Banaswadi, HBR Layout, Electronics City, Jigani Industrial Area and ITPL. Sub-stations in any of these areas will have the storage devices.

"With them fully charged, the load curve will become even. Later into the project, we may also consider incorporating renewable sources of energy such as solar for electric storage as they are available for a specific time in the day,” D’Souza said.

Tenders are likely to be called in October and cost estimates are yet to be drawn up for the same.

“The prices of battery storage devices have come down in India which is a plus point in implementing this project,” he added.