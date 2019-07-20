Home Cities Bengaluru

‘I like to stay youthful in music’ 

Prasanna is also known as a fearless innovator who sweeps across genres like Carnatic music, rock, metal, jazz, reggae, funk and more.

Prasanna

Prasanna

BENGALURU: Best known for being one of the few players to perform Carnatic music on the guitar, Prasanna has been wielding it for more than three decades now.

Come Saturday, and Bengalureans will get a chance to witness Prasanna’s talent with the guitar in a live performance, Smell like Teen Spirit, at Windmills Craftworks, Whitefield, where the guitarist will play along with two prodigious talents, tabla player Ojas Adhiya and sitarist Rishabh Seen.

He is a regular collaborator with musicians including bass guitar legend Victor Wooten, American jazz pianist Vijay Iyer, Indian percussionist Trilok Gurtu and others. Interestingly, Prasanna’s music journey can also be traced back to Indian films.

Some of his best works are the ones with A R Rahman himself. “When I joined IIT, I did not imagine that I would make a career in music. But life takes its own course sometimes, and I firmly believe that my IIT education has been a great asset in my music career,” says Prasanna.

“I always like to stay youthful in my music. I constantly reinvent and try to stay ahead of the curve by absorbing everything that is all around me.

"The music created by today’s young musicians is of particular interest to me. They bring so many worlds together, something that I myself have been doing ever since I started playing music,” said Prasanna, adding, “I find that connectivity all the time and it’s why I like my music to ‘smell like teen spirit’. This show is going to be no different as it will be some wild but compassionate music.”

Prasanna is also known as a fearless innovator who sweeps across genres like Carnatic music, rock, metal, jazz, reggae, funk and more.

“I fell in love with the guitar when I was five years old. While growing up in a small town called Ranipet in Tamil Nadu, I had a neighbour who used to play the instrument, and thus began my fascination for the guitar. Later, things turned out to be in such a way where I could pursue my passion,” he recollects.

He was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award for Carnatic music by H H Sri Jayendra Saraswathi in 2006. “Passion for music has been there from the very beginning and I have been playing professionally for many years, so it was just a question of getting into the mindset to switch from ‘I will do this as a hobby’ to ‘I will make this my living’. Once I took this decision, there was no turning back,” he added.

