IMA Jewels scam: How undercover cops tracked down founder Mansoor Khan

BENGALURU: Weeks after he fled, I Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam accused Mohammed Mansoor Khan landed at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport early on Friday and was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate.

But behind his return, it was the efforts of two Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP)-ranked officers — part of Karnataka’s Special Investigation Team probing the case — who had been undercover for the last 20 days in Dubai.

It was an all-out effort on the part of the two officers, who ultimately convinced Khan to return to India. Explaining how they established contact with Khan, a senior police officer said, “Two ACP-ranked officers were sent to Dubai, unofficially.

"The officers were sent only after they established contact with a person who was in touch with Khan. In Dubai, they met the contact, but he could not help much as Khan was changing places regularly.”

“On July 14, our efforts bore fruit as the ACPs managed to speak to Khan for the first time over the phone. Then, they met him personally and tried to convince him to return to India. Khan, however, was initially unwilling to return. But the ACPs did not lose hope and told him that he can’t do anything sitting in Dubai as his visa would expire in September, and he would be deported after that.

“Khan was confident that if not Dubai, he could go to some other country. But when officers told him that his passport has been already suspended, two Lookout Circulars (LoC) and a Blue Corner Notice already issued against him, Khan realised there was no escape,” the officer said.

Khan, who finally agreed to return to India, reportedly had no other condition other than that his return should be projected as if it was voluntary, and not due to pressure from cops.

“Soon, a meeting was arranged with top officials of the SIT, who spoke to him via video calls and explained that submitting himself before the law was the only and best option. He was completely convinced and agreed to return immediately,” the officer added.

Then, SIT also informed ED officials, who had also issued LoC against Khan. “Initial plan was to bring him to Mangaluru as it would be easy to bring him to Bengaluru.

However, after discussions with ED officials, we decided to bring him to New Delhi as many procedures related to the LoCs and Blue Corner Notice had to be followed,” the officer said.

Implications of Khan's return

With SIT officials bringing back Mohammed Mansoor Khan, it is expected that investigations will be completed soon and investors will also get back their money.

SIT sources said they had already invoked the Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishments Act.

“As per the Act, all movable and immovable assets belonging to the accused will be attached. After permission from court, they will be auctioned and the money raised will be distributed among investors,” an official said.

Also, Khan’s arrest will speed up and ease the investigation as he is reportedly extended complete cooperation.

“Even if he does not cooperate, we have documents related to all his properties and investments,” the official added.

Will it open a can of worms?

It remains to be seen whether Khan’s return will open a can of worms during questioning by SIT officials.

He has already named a few politicians recently. On Friday, Shivajinagar MLA Roshan Baig appeared before SIT and submitted all documents, reportedly related to financial dealings with IMA and Khan.

The SIT will go through records, and summon Baig if need be, police said.