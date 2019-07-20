Leela Palace Bengaluru listed among top 10 city hotels in Asia

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an annual survey conducted by Travel + Leisure magazine for best hotels and resorts around the world, The Leela Palace Bengaluru grabbed a prestigious position in the Top 10 City Hotels in Asia category. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value.

Rajiv Kaul, president, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts said, “We are thrilled to receive these accolades from readers of Travel + Leisure, USA.

It’s a badge of honour for our young and passionate team members, who are committed to delivering memorable experiences to our guests.”

Indian hotels shone on the list this year, with four hotels being featured. While Bengaluru bagged the tenth spot, at number three is Leela Palace New Delhi, a 254-room fortress where silk, marble, and gold finishes and elaborate floral arrangements are the norm, Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, was ninth and The Oberoi, Mumbai, was second. Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur ranks 38 in the World’s Best 100 Hotels list, while the Leela Palace, Udaipur stands first on the list.

Every year, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe and share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more.