Man climbs ladder, threatens suicide at Bengaluru's KSR railway station

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The concourse area of the Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) Railway Station witnessed some tense moments on Friday when a 45-year-old man went up a ladder to a height of over 30 ft and threatened to jump down if anyone came to rescue him.

The person has been identified as Ramdeer from Uttar Pradesh. According to Government Railway Police (GRP) sources, Ramdeer had left his home five months ago.

The ladder was kept at the station to carry out cleaning of the ceiling, said a cop.

“The man quietly went up the ladder and sat there at around 3.45 pm. A few passengers spotted him and alerted the Railway Police. They immediately called the fire personnel who rushed to the spot.”