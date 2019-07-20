Home Cities Bengaluru

Mine is a ‘seat of fire’, Karnataka Speaker tells members 

'I cannot be seen to be allowing the coalition to drag proceedings to delay the trust vote,' Speaker said.

Published: 20th July 2019 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Speaker Ramesh Kumar

Karnataka Speaker Ramesh Kumar (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “It is easy to assassinate a person’s character, but those defaming a person should look at themselves first,” said Speaker Ramesh Kumar, as he began Friday’s proceedings.

Agitated and emotional, Kumar was grim and tough through the first half of the session, but softened his posture during the second half of the session. He declared that he was sitting on a “seat of fire”.

Chiding members at times, pleading for order at others and expressing absolute disgust at intervals, he adjourned the House to Monday, seeking an assurance from the coalition leaders that the trust vote would be put to test on the same day. 

“You (legislators) are out to kill those who live honourably, for your greed, lust and transactional politics. Let everything come out. Let the people decide where politics stands in Karnataka today,” said a disgusted Kumar, as allegations of horse-trading and disappearing MLAs were raised.

“There is no question of me succumbing to pressure. A person who can pressure me has not been born yet,” he said with filmi swag, when the BJP insisted on concluding the voting process on Friday, and the coalition insisted otherwise.

“Unless the discussion on the motion of confidence is complete, you cannot press for division. According to regulations, there is no opportunity to go for division without discussion. I know you are in a hurry, but I will go only by the rules.

"It is up to the Chief Minister to respond to the letter the Governor wrote to him,” he told an adamant BJP insisting that the governor’s directive to prove majority before 1.30pm be adhered to. 

“BJP leaders won’t get provoked, no matter how much you try,” Ramesh Kumar joked when the coalition’s Srinivas Gowda dragged BJP national president Amit Shah’s name into the controversy of “bribing MLAs”. 

Breaking the convention of adjourning the House in the afternoons on Fridays, the Speaker extended the session, much to the chagrin of coalition MLAs, in an attempt to begin discussions on the confidence motion, but the process never took off.

“I cannot be seen to be allowing the coalition to drag proceedings to delay the trust vote,” Speaker said, asking the Congress-JDS to specify the time they need to present discussions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Karnataka speaker
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp