Need a body to tap opportunities in aviation sector: Ex-HAL chief

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Dr RK Tyagi, Chairman of Aeronautical Society of India (AeSI) and former chairman of HAL, on Friday stressed the need to establish an organisation—Indian Defence Finance Corporation (IDFC) on the lines of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) to meet the financial needs of the huge potential of industrial growth in defence and aerospace (both civil and military) for mega aviation projects in India.

“With defence corridors planned in Tamil Nadu and UP, and other recent initiatives of the government, opportunities will abound in these sectors and we will need more money than ever,” he said at a seminar on ‘Energising Indigenisation in Aerospace and Defence.’

The seminar was organised by AeSI and the Society of Indian Technologies and Industries.

Shekhar Srivastava, CEO (Bangalore Complex, HAL) pointed out that material cost incurred drove up costs of indigenous Indian products.