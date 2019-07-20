Home Cities Bengaluru

Seed paper flags up on sale ahead of Independence day in Bengaluru

Priced at just Rs 6 per flag, Saxena is providing seed paper flags to those who order before July 21.

Indian flag

For representational purposes

By Adith Mohan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Every year, millions of Indian flags are sold across the country prior to Independence day and all these plastic flags are discarded on the streets after the celebrations get over.

In the hope of eliminating needless plastic waste and transform Independence day into an eco-friendly one, Delhi-based biotechnology engineer Kritika Saxena has come forward with a solution to this plastic flag dilemma.

Saxena has devised a way to make Indian National flags from seed paper. The base paper is made from waste cotton fibre in which marigold and basil seeds are embedded, making it 100 per cent environment-friendly. So, post the event, when somebody wants to dispose of the flag, they can bury it (according to the flag code 2002) and get a beautiful plant instead. 

Priced at just Rs 6 per flag, Saxena is providing seed paper flags to those who order before July 21.

She also ships the flags to major cities including Bengaluru. One can place their orders by directly calling or WhatsApp her at 9560318854. 

“When I started this, my vision was to give back what we are taking from nature.

"Rather than cutting trees, I wanted to grow them in an innovative way. People go after plastic flags because they are easy on their pockets but they don’t care about the fact that they are indirectly contributing to the destruction of nature. To change this mindset, we are giving away the seed paper flags at a very cheap rate, which will encourage people to buy them and contribute to an eco-friendly world,” said Saxena.

