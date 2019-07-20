Straight from the horse’s mouth

Vidya Iyengar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s 9 am on a Thursday morning when ‘Well Connected’ enters the eight-feet deep pool at the Bangalore Turf Club on Race Course Road. Four-six laps later, the majestic horse is off for a post-swim shower which is followed by a ‘mani’ and ‘pedi’ session.

This, before heading to the stables for a meal. It’s a usual morning for these horses who are getting ready to give Bengalureans some nail-biting moments on Sunday.

The run-up to race day is busy, especially for the trainers who are zipping past to ensure their horses are fully fit and rightly groomed.

We’ve just watched them totter and canter on the race track, and all eyes are on the 10 participating horses who will each give a run for money. “He’s got his head high and balance just right.”

“He’s well hydrated because his skin doesn’t fold.” “His mane is perfectly trimmed.”

This is the buzz we’re surrounded by, ahead of getting a glimpse into the preparation process.

It’s 9 am when we head to the swimming pool, almost two hours behind schedule, one of the reasons we’re told being a last-minute stress fracture a participating horse has suffered.

As we reach the swimming pool, we hear some heavy breathing (usual for horses) and find them doing some quick laps.

“The routine varies from horse to horse, most of them canter and totter on a daily basis, but only gallop once a week. If their catering and tottering hasn’t been intense, then they go for a swim, otherwise, they give it a skip,” says Mohit Lalvani, CEO, I Play Sports and curator of this derby.

They are ready to head to the stables (supposedly the only underground ones in the country) where they’re all set for their next meal after their first – usually oats and forage akin to a protein shake — soon after waking up at 4 am. “The most important aspect is icing the horses for about 45 minutes,” he says.

The afternoons begin with a massage which is then followed by an hour’s walk before they call it a day at 7.30-8pm.

“They are generally very relaxed. But there are some who are wired not to be,” says Lalvani. With hooves trimmed and shoes put on, these horses, as Lalvani says, are ready for the Olympics or Wimbledon.

Back in time

The origins of the race itself date back to 1780 in England when Lord Derby and the Earl of Bunbury decided to institute a race for three-year-old colts.

“With all terms drawn up, the only thing that was left to be decided was the name. After much argument it was left to the toss of a coin and the rest is history. The UB group’s involvement in the Bangalore Derby dates back 32 years and is the oldest continuous sponsorship of a major sports event in India. With the advent of sponsorship, it has now become the richest race in India,” Lalvani says.

Karnataka’s only woman trainer

The only woman trainer in Karnataka, Parvati Byramji, points out that despite being in the midst of a male-dominated space, she has never felt that way. “I’m here to do a job. And it’s never felt any different because I am a woman,” says Byramji, who is among the four women trainers in India.

In fact, she feels that women are better with horses and more calm while handling them. Her background as an equestrian, she says, has helped her become a better trainer. “It’s a one-on-one relationship that I share with them. It’s also about developing trust. There’s nothing you can force a horse to do if he doesn’t want to,” says Byramji, whose father-in-law Rashid Byramji and husband Darius Byramji have been in the same line.