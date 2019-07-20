Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Wine is being paired with Indian food, which is trending’

I’m most happy when I am presented with new challenges at work. When my team gets accolades for a job well done, I always feel excited and happy.

Published: 20th July 2019 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Chef Thayanithy, Sous Chef at Signature Club Resort

Chef Thayanithy, Sous Chef at Signature Club Resort

By Express News Service

When are you happiest at work?       

I’m most happy when I am presented with new challenges at work. When my team gets accolades for a job well done, I always feel excited and happy.

What trends are you noticing regarding wine and food pairings?

Wine has always been associated with French food, a myth that has been broken now.

It is being paired with Indian food, which has become a trend. We have a varied selection of flavours in our cuisine, which gives more options to pair with different choice of wine from several regions of the world. 

What do you always avoid ordering on a menu?

I’m not very picky when it comes to food. Being a chef, you have to be familiar with all kinds of food and ingredients and I try my best to use every opportunity I get.

Of the dishes you prepare, which one would you never eat yourself? Why?
I try to avoid cream and cashew-based gravies, even though they are one of the richest and creamiest preparations. I would prefer spicy food anytime.

Which is your favorite restaurant? What would you prefer to eat there?

Byg Brewsky Hennur is one of my favourite restaurants in the recent times. I loved their ambience and food. Their preparation of the Buffalo chicken wings was perfect and I would like to eat this again on my next visit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru Bengaluru chef
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp