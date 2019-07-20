‘Wine is being paired with Indian food, which is trending’

By Express News Service

When are you happiest at work?

I’m most happy when I am presented with new challenges at work. When my team gets accolades for a job well done, I always feel excited and happy.

What trends are you noticing regarding wine and food pairings?

Wine has always been associated with French food, a myth that has been broken now.

It is being paired with Indian food, which has become a trend. We have a varied selection of flavours in our cuisine, which gives more options to pair with different choice of wine from several regions of the world.

What do you always avoid ordering on a menu?

I’m not very picky when it comes to food. Being a chef, you have to be familiar with all kinds of food and ingredients and I try my best to use every opportunity I get.

Of the dishes you prepare, which one would you never eat yourself? Why?

I try to avoid cream and cashew-based gravies, even though they are one of the richest and creamiest preparations. I would prefer spicy food anytime.

Which is your favorite restaurant? What would you prefer to eat there?

Byg Brewsky Hennur is one of my favourite restaurants in the recent times. I loved their ambience and food. Their preparation of the Buffalo chicken wings was perfect and I would like to eat this again on my next visit.