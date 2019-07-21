BBMP releases Rs 50 crore beggary cess to Central Relief Committee

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Finally, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has released Rs 50 crore beggary cess to the Central Relief Committee (CRC), which is managing 13 rehabilitation centres for beggars in the state, including one in the city.

This was in response to an order passed by the Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty in February 2019 after hearing a complaint filed by H K Kishore, a resident of Nagarabhavi, against the BBMP Commissioner and others for not paying cess worth Rs 166 crore to the CRC after collecting it from 2008-09 to 2018-19.

When the matter was taken up for hearing recently, CRC secretary Chandra Naik, submitted that they had received a cheque for Rs 50 crore from the civic body.

However, around Rs 129 crores is still pending, excluding this year’s collection of Rs. 40 crore.

Deputy Commissioner A Avinash Babu, Revenue, BBMP, submitted before the Lokayukta that steps were being taken to pay the CRC.

Justice Shetty said that it was needless to remind the officials concerned to make the payment to the CRC sans delay.

But taking into account the payment of Rs 50 crore, the Lokayukta said that the BBMP would be given time till August 5 to pay another tranche of Rs 50 crore to the CRC.

“If they fail to do so on or before August 5, the Chief Accounts Officer of BBMP is directed to be present in person on October 3, the next date of hearing for not complying with the directions given.”

Lokayukta also said that all local bodies are required to pay the CRC. They have been given three months time to pay 50 per cent of the balance due.

Lokayukta directed the CRC to set out in detail the balance due by each local body in the state by October 3, 2019, the next date of hearing.