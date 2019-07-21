Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru's Horamavu residents take to streets over pathetic condition of roads

While they were protesting, BBMP officials came to address their problems and told the residents they were running short of funds. 

Residents have been complaining to authorities for a year but to no avail

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: More than 100 residents of Horamavu Agara Road on Saturday staged a protest on Horamavu Main Road against the pathetic condition of the road.

The residents said that it was a horrifying experience for them every day to commute on the road.

They said that in 2016, the road was dug up to construct the Horamavu underpass. The road that was dug up has not been repaired and was held together using temporary patchwork.

Last year, the road was dug multiple times. It was first dug up for laying water pipelines and then the BESCOM dug up the road to lay underground cables.

Now, the BWSSB has started digging the road to lay underground drainage lines. 

“These roads are in pathetic condition since last year. People are suffering. There are no roads at all. Each day, somebody or the other meets with an accident and gets injured. We pay taxes and then have to deal with such roads. There are more than 10-12 schools in the locality with 4,000 students travelling each day.

"Some go by school buses while others are dropped on two-wheelers by their parents. It poses a serious danger to them,” said Karthik S, a resident.

Another resident, Pramod Prabhakar, said, “With the ongoing digging, there is a lot of dust pollution. Kids end up with respiratory problems. We don’t deserve to suffer like this.”

For the past one year, the residents have been complaining to the higher authorities, who failed to heed them.

While they were protesting, BBMP officials came to address their problems and told the residents they were running short of funds. 

Speaking to The New Sunday Express, BBMP Assistant Engineer, Horamavu sub-division Ramesh said, “We have funds and there is no problem. Currently, we are laying underground drainage lines and water pipelines that will connect to 110 villages in an area of 300 km.

"Out of the 110 villages, 11 villages come under Horamavu, which is why the roads have been dug up. The work is rapidly progressing and we are trying to get it done quickly. However, it will take time and the work will be completed in 2021. As and when we complete a stretch, we keep restoring the roads.”

