Citizen groups, NGOs create mini forest at waste treatment plant

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While concerns over increasing air pollution and ground water depletion are mounting up among environment activists and ordinary people in Bengaluru, a group of city-based NGOs and citizen groups have come together to create urban forests in wastelands and around the solid waste management centres in town. As part of this initiative, Bangalore Political Action Committee (B.PAC), a non-partisan citizen’s group, in partnership with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Hasiru Mission, Rotary Club, and Save Our Country conducted a tree plantation drive on July 20 in Seegehalli, next to the municipal wet waste processing plant.

Over 500 saplings were planted by 130 volunteers from voluntary organisations, NCC cadets from Jyothi Nivas college, NSS volunteers from Mount Carmel College and students from Government School Malleswaram.

On the occasion, Revathy Ashok, CEO, B.PAC, said, “Deforestation is increasing due to rapid urbanisation. Urban forests are the best solution to it. When we were selecting places for developing these mini urban forests, the idea of creating lush lands in and around solid waste management centres struck us. People do not usually welcome a waste processing centre in their neighbourhood due to concerns about decreased environmental quality. This will provide a green curtain and convert this eyesore into a pleasant sight. People staying nearby would not feel the ill-effects of the processing plant.” The next question that arose was who will look after the saplings. BBMP then came forward to offer support. “We hope this can be replicated as an example for all,” Ashok said.

Shobha Rao, president, Rotary Bangalore Downtown said, “We plan to plant 1 crore saplings, and this is part of the larger initiative.”

The reforestation efforts aim to provide a green buffer between the waste processing facility and surrounding areas, which will help regulate air quality, absorb rainwater, and improve soil and the microclimate of Seegehalli. This is Phase 1 of a series of improvements at the Seegehalli municipal wet waste processing plant.

BBMP official Purnima G B, environmental engineer and in-charge of Seegehalli plant, said, “We will take care of the saplings. We also hope to find more space in this facility and do another round of tree planting in the coming days.”