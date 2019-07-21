Home Cities Bengaluru

Enforcement Directorate gets IMA chief’s custody till July 23

The ED officials sought his custody for five days but the judge granted only three days custody. Later, he was taken to the ED office again for questioning. 

Published: 21st July 2019 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2019 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

IMA Jewels founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan being produced before court, in Bengaluru on Saturday

IMA Jewels founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan being produced before court, in Bengaluru on Saturday (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While Mohammed Mansoor Khan, the man behind the I Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam, might have expected some amount of anger from his investors, Saturday gave him a real glimpse of what his investors think of him now. 

While he was being led away from a special court in the city, Khan was accosted, heckled and cursed by a woman investor, who stands to lose her money.

“My blood boils at the thought of him,” the woman, who abused Khan and had to be pacified by the police, later told reporters.

Like her, other investors also made their way to the court, to get a glimpse of the man who managed to defraud them. 

Khan, the founder and managing director of IMA, was remanded to the custody of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) till July 23.

After taking him to the ED office in Shantinagar, the officers brought him to the special court situated in the City Civil Court Complex at 11.30 am. 

The ED officials sought his custody for five days but the judge granted only three days custody. Later, he was taken to the ED office again for questioning. 

The Karnataka Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the multi-crore scam, is in the queue to obtain Khan’s custody and they will move the court seeking his custody, once the ED’s custody ends.

It is learnt that the ED got Khan’s custody before the SIT, as the central agency was the first to legalise Khan’s arrest at Delhi airport, even though SIT officers had played a pivotal role in persuading Khan to return. According to a preliminary probe, the IMA scam is estimated to be around Rs 2,500 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Enforcement Directorate Bengaluru IMA IMA scam Mansoor Khan
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp