Enforcement Directorate gets IMA chief’s custody till July 23

BENGALURU: While Mohammed Mansoor Khan, the man behind the I Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam, might have expected some amount of anger from his investors, Saturday gave him a real glimpse of what his investors think of him now.

While he was being led away from a special court in the city, Khan was accosted, heckled and cursed by a woman investor, who stands to lose her money.

“My blood boils at the thought of him,” the woman, who abused Khan and had to be pacified by the police, later told reporters.

Like her, other investors also made their way to the court, to get a glimpse of the man who managed to defraud them.

Khan, the founder and managing director of IMA, was remanded to the custody of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) till July 23.

After taking him to the ED office in Shantinagar, the officers brought him to the special court situated in the City Civil Court Complex at 11.30 am.

The ED officials sought his custody for five days but the judge granted only three days custody. Later, he was taken to the ED office again for questioning.

The Karnataka Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the multi-crore scam, is in the queue to obtain Khan’s custody and they will move the court seeking his custody, once the ED’s custody ends.

It is learnt that the ED got Khan’s custody before the SIT, as the central agency was the first to legalise Khan’s arrest at Delhi airport, even though SIT officers had played a pivotal role in persuading Khan to return. According to a preliminary probe, the IMA scam is estimated to be around Rs 2,500 crore.