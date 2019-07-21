Works on Bengaluru's Tannery road lead to traffic snarls

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It has just been a week since the Bangalore Water Supply Sewerage Board (BWSSB) started to dig a part of Tannery Road to lay sanitary lines.

This has already started to create traffic snarls on the stretch. The BWSSB spent Rs 20 lakh in order to lay the line on a stretch of 800 metres on the road, in order to upgrade the existing lines with better RCC pipes.

At 8 pm on Friday, Aslam Khan, a resident of Nagwara, was travelling on the road. Due to the works, he was stuck in traffic for more than 40 minutes.

When other commuters tried to overtake him, the road got blocked and he ended up quarrelling with them. “Tannery road is one of the busiest roads in the city as there is traffic will 1 am. Now, with the BWSSB work, there is no place to move,” said Khan.

On Saturday, a similar incident around occurred around 10.30 am when Poonam T was travelling in her car on Tannery road.

As she was travelling, a two-wheller rammed into her car on the road. “Due to the road being dug, there is bumper to bumper traffic and people are in a rush. Nothing major happened to my car. But the road is in a total mess now,” said Poonam Shabana Mumtaz, a resident of Tannery road said, “It is difficult to even get out of the house now. Earlier, the RCC pipes were just put on the road. Now, the roads have been dug up to lay them. The road has become narrow and vehicles are stuck for hours. There is no traffic police either.”

However, the BWSSB assistant executive engineer, East Zone said, “The work just started and we are doing it as quickly as possible knowing that it is a crowded area. We will finish the work in 20 days and then commuters will not have a tough time.”