BMRCL has to pay us Rs 142 crore: BDA

a Bangalore Metro

Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has put the onus on the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) in connection with the handing over of 12 acres and 13 guntas of land for the Challaghatta depot of the Kengeri-Challaghatta Line of Phase-II. 

Referring to the news report published in The New Indian Express on June 20 about the delay in handing over land by it, the BDA said that the BMRCL can be handed over the land only if the compensation to the BDA was paid up. While stating that it had explained this in a letter to the BMRCL on July 17, the BDA failed to give clear reasons for the year-long delay in handing over the land to construct the depot as cited in the report.

“As per the guidance value of Rs 28,500 sq metre, for a total value of 49925.5 sq metres, an amount of Rs 142,30,30,168 has to be paid by the BMRCL to the BDA,” it said. A letter has been sent to the Managing Director of BMRCL in this connection recently (July 17),  it added. “As soon as the BMRCL pays the said amount, the procedure of handing over the land will be taken up by the BDA,” the Authority said.

