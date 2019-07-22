Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru rescuers try to save bird from fishing net, school locals on dangers of use 

The efforts of wildlife rescuers Rashmi Mavinkurva and Somu H N to save an Oriental darter whose beak was entangled in a fishing net went in vain when they could not locate the bird.

Published: 22nd July 2019 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Rashmi Mavinkurva and Somu HN set out to rescue the Oriental darter (inset)

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The efforts of wildlife rescuers Rashmi Mavinkurva and Somu H N to save an Oriental darter whose beak was entangled in a fishing net went in vain when they could not locate the bird. What’s worse, they came across another bird in similar situation that had succumbed to its injuries.

Mavinkurva and Somu, members of Share Habitat, took up the task of rescuing the darter  at Harohalli lake on Kanakpura Road after a photograph of the bird, shot by TNIE’s photographer Pandarinath B, was published in the July 19 edition of the newspaper. Upon seeing the photograph, the two rescuers reached the lake, located 35 km from Bengaluru, on Friday at 11am, and went on to look out for the Oriental darter.
Mavinkurva and Somu carried the necessary equipment to rescue the bird in boats and searched for three hours for the bird but were unable to spot it. They did, however, spot a black cormorant bird instead, whose neck was also entangled by a fishing net. The duo immediately stopped the boat but were shocked to see that the bird was dead. “It looked like it died four days back. I wish we had come here earlier,” said Mavinkurve.

According to her, fishing nets were stranded alongside the river and on the lake bed too. The locals the rescuers spoke to confirmed that many people carry out fishing activities at the lake. The team even spotted plastic bottles, wine bottles, snack packets and other wrappers dumped near the lake. They also disclosed that sewage was entering the lake, due to which the lake had a foul smell.

“We then spoke to the locals and brought in awareness about the perils of dumping plastic near the lake and asked them to avoid using fishing nets,” said Mavinkurve, adding that they left after burying the bird. She also pointed out that  they spotted various birds, like painted stork, cormonent, greens, purple heron and  Oriental darter, which are quite rare in Bengaluru. While the team could not find  the Oriental darter, they were happy they could spread awareness about using fishing nets. “Hopefully our initiative will prevent other birds from meeting the same fate as the black cormorant bird,” said Somu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rashmi Mavinkurva Bengaluru rescuers
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man at New Delhi's Nehru Planetarium, takes pictures of a web cast of the lift off of ISRO's GSLVMkIII carrying Chandrayaan-2 from Satish Dhawan Space center in Sriharikota on 22 July 2019. (Photo | AP)
Chandrayaan 2: India's 'Bahubali' lunar mission launched successfully
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan 2: What makes this lunar mission so special?
Gallery
As the world watched, the 43 metres tall Baahubali rocket with a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes blasted-off from the second launch pad at 2.43 pm on 22 July from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICTURES | For India, by India: Chandrayaan-2 lifts off to the moon
Former Union Minister Ananth Kumar (2nd right), and Karnataka State BJP president addressing the media. (File Photo | EPS)
Ananth Kumar birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the undisputed king of Bengaluru South constituency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp