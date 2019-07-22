Bengaluru should be free of plastic by September 1: NGT

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: National Green Tribunal (NGT) chairman (state-level committee)--Justice Subhash Adi on Sunday warned Bengaluru residents that the penalty amount would be doubled in case they did not segregate wet and dry waste. He also urged the civic body officials and Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun to take appropriate action to ensure that the city is plastic-free by September 1.

He was addressing the city residents and owners of wedding halls at an event organised jointly by the green panel and local civic body at Town Hall. Corporators from South zone and KSPCB officials were also present on the occasion.

Justice Subhash Adi said that strict ban is being enforced on plastic products, and modification should be made to the bylaws to stop plastic use. “Disposal of garbage is our responsibility.

Solid waste management rules have not been implemented properly in the city over the last three years. But now, the laws will be made strict, and people should co-operate to make norms effective,” he added.

The Mayor said that strict action will be taken against any one found using plastic in the city. “Fines will be increased by five times from August 1,” she added.