Four dead in separate road accidents in Bengaluru

Four persons, including a BCom student, mechanic and an aged woman died in four separate road accidents on Saturday.

Published: 22nd July 2019 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

In the first incident, a 21-year-old youth student of a private college died after a BMTC bus hit his Royal Enfield bike from behind in Geddalahalli on Hennur Main Road. He was declared brought dead at a nearby hospital. The deceased was identified as Tarun Darshan G, a resident of Subbayyana Palya. The bus driver managed to escape, but the vehicle was seized.

In another incident, a 35-year-old automobile mechanic died after a manhole cleaning truck of Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) knocked him down on St Johns Road in Bharathi Nagar. The deceased was identified as Abdul Sadiq, a resident of HKP Road in Shivajinagar. Around 3.45 pm, Sadiq was crossing the road when he was knocked down by the truck. He was rushed to Bowring Hospital in Hoysala patrolling vehicle, but was declared brought dead. The truck driver--Satish L, a resident of Avalahalli, was arrested.

In another incident, a 80-year-old woman was killed after a speeding truck knocked her down on Varthur Road in Madhava Nagar on Saturday. According to Whitefield traffic police station official, the deceased Channamma, a resident of Madhava Nagar, was crossing the road when she was knocked down by the truck around 4.45 pm. Police seized the truck and arrested the driver.

In the fourth incident, a 45-year-old labourer, who was travelling in a luggage carrying light motor vehicle bearing registration number KA04AB5449, died after he fell from the vehicle due to the negligent driving. He was taken to the hospital immediately, but the doctors declared him brought dead. Jayanagar traffic police have taken up the case.

