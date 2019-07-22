Hair show revamps vintage styles

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The recent hair show conducted by Streax Professional at Hotel Shangri-la, Vasanth Nagar, revealed that retro-inspired trends are still relevant in contemporary fashion. Titled Hair & Beyond, the show featured Retro Remix, the new collection of brand’s vintage styles. At the event, stylists used products such as Argan Secrets hair colour, CanvoLine straightening cream, and the Hold & Play styling range, Retro Remix mixes brunette, gold and copper blonde, and brown shades to create a range of sophisticated retro styles similar of Marilyn Monroe and Audrey Hepburn in the West, and Zeenat Aman and Hema Malini in the East.

Kannada, Telugu and Tamil actor Pranitha Subhash, who was the showstopper, did her part in turning up the glamour quotient when she walked the ramp. The event also showcased an array of hairstyles, including the romantic amber retro chignon, bouffant fudge sleek, the dark chocolate precision bob, undone beige messy ponytail and gypsy tangerine blonde heart-shaped braid.

Creative and technical director of Pivot Point and international celebrity stylist, Yolly Ten Koppel hosted the training sessions. She said, “Besides the high profile launches that it showcases, Hair & Beyond provides India’s hair technicians with a unique opportunity to receive new insights and learning about hairstyling, helping them emerge as true experts of their craft.”

The show was an attempt to educate and train hair professionals, while making international standards and global techniques accessible to Indian professionals.