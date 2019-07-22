Home Cities Bengaluru

Man fights off muggers, nabs one after chase

Published: 22nd July 2019 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 08:20 AM

Fight

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By HM Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 29-year-old man fought muggers when they tried to snatch his phone and escape in their two-wheeler, in Premnagar of Laggere. The victim chased the muggers and managed to catch the pillion from the moving vehicle. The mugger returned his phone, but in return stabbed him on the head with a dagger. The rider too got down and attacked him. Despite being attacked twice, the victim chased and managed to catch one of the muggers.

The injured victim has been identified as Rajanna, a resident of Premnagar in Laggere. He was applauded by the Kamakshipalya police for his brave act.

Rajanna works in a private firm in Kamakshipalya. On July 18, Rajanna went to a medical store to buy medicines for his sister. While returning home, at around 8.45 pm two bike-borne men came from behind and snatched his mobile phone. 

Rajanna said, “I ran after them for more than 25 meters and caught the pillion rider. When he refused to return my phone I pulled him and he fell off the bike. He returned my phone and before I could run away from them, the rider came and attacked me on my head with some weapon. They took back my phone and tried to escape on Pipe Line Road, towards Sunkadakatte.”

Rajanna chased them again, and as he neared the bike, the pillion rider attacked Rajanna on his hand. Not giving up, he continued running after them and managed to kick the bike. 

“The duo fell on the road and the weapon fell on the other side. I took the dagger and tried to attack the duo, but they snatched it from me and tried to attack me. I was now beating the rider with my injured hands. By then public gathered at the spot and on understanding what happened they tried to catch the muggers. The pillion rider managed to escape, and with the public’s help I managed to catch the rider,” said Rajanna. 

The police reached the spot and took the mugger into custody. Rajanna was admitted to a hospital for his injuries and according to doctors he is out of risk. 

An investigating officer from Kamakshipalya police station said, “The miscreant in our custody is identified as Yashodara, while his associate Aruna is still at large. The duo used TVS Apache bike to rob Rajanna’s phone. We suspect they are involved in many cases, a team is formed to nab Aruna. A case has been registered under IPC section 397 - robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous injuries.” 

