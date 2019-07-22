Soaking up the races

Muneef Khan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A popular hub for horse racing and its enthusiasts, The Bangalore Turf Club has witnessed a fair share of competition over the years. The club’s history of 150 years has seen exhilarating times and this Sunday was nothing short of it. It hosted the Kingfisher Ultra Derby, which was organised by United Breweries Limited.

The derby saw a huge turnout with people filling up the stands to catch a glimpse of the sport. The dress code of the club was observed with the men in crisp suits and polished outfits. On the other hand, women were seen in graceful dresses and a galore of fancy hats, which stole the show. A fashionably sound turnout, to say the least.

The atmosphere was pumping with adrenaline as the horses along with their jockeys were set to hit the tracks. The derby witnessed a tight finish with the top three at full throttle. Rishad Poonawalla of Poonawalla Racing and Breeding and his family rejoiced, as their Jockey David Allan landed the first place with their horse, Well-Connected.

Altogether, The Bangalore Turf Club witnessed a reminiscence of thrill, fashion and the most beloved sport of racing with horses, just like the good old days.