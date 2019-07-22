Home Cities Bengaluru

Soaking up the races

Fun, fashion and adventure were the order of the day during the Kingfisher Ultra Derby at Bangalore Turf Club  

Published: 22nd July 2019 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Muneef Khan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A popular hub for horse racing and its enthusiasts, The Bangalore Turf Club has witnessed a fair share of competition over the years. The club’s history of 150 years has seen exhilarating times and this Sunday was nothing short of it. It hosted the Kingfisher Ultra Derby, which was organised by United Breweries Limited.

The derby saw a huge turnout with people filling up the stands to catch a glimpse of the sport. The dress code of the club was observed with the men in crisp suits and polished outfits. On the other hand, women were seen in graceful dresses and a galore of fancy hats, which stole the show. A fashionably sound turnout, to say the least.

The atmosphere was pumping with adrenaline as the horses along with their jockeys were set to hit the tracks. The derby witnessed a tight finish with the top three at full throttle. Rishad Poonawalla of Poonawalla Racing and Breeding and his family rejoiced, as their Jockey David Allan landed the first place with their horse, Well-Connected.

Altogether, The Bangalore Turf Club witnessed a reminiscence of thrill, fashion and the most beloved sport of racing with horses, just like the good old days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bangalore Turf Club Kingfisher Ultra Derby
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man at New Delhi's Nehru Planetarium, takes pictures of a web cast of the lift off of ISRO's GSLVMkIII carrying Chandrayaan-2 from Satish Dhawan Space center in Sriharikota on 22 July 2019. (Photo | AP)
Chandrayaan 2: India's 'Bahubali' lunar mission launched successfully
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan 2: What makes this lunar mission so special?
Gallery
As the world watched, the 43 metres tall Baahubali rocket with a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes blasted-off from the second launch pad at 2.43 pm on 22 July from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICTURES | For India, by India: Chandrayaan-2 lifts off to the moon
Former Union Minister Ananth Kumar (2nd right), and Karnataka State BJP president addressing the media. (File Photo | EPS)
Ananth Kumar birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the undisputed king of Bengaluru South constituency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp