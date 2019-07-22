Home Cities Bengaluru

Through the eyes of a child reader

I get inspired by the illustration at times but otherwise, it’s a natural inclination,” said Ravishankar.

Published: 22nd July 2019 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Muneef Khan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Writing a book for children is no child’s play, you need to be at your interactive best. When Anushka Ravishankar (58) moved to Chennai in 1996, little did she know that it would be the right place at the right time.

Her first children’s book, Tiger on a Tree, was translated to Japanese, Korean and French languages and sold over 1,000 copies in the US. Sharing the stage alongside other speakers at the Bengaluru Poetry Festival, which concluded on Sunday, Ravishankar gave some insight into her style of writing. “It is mostly a glimpse of something which strikes me as funny. I get inspired by the illustration at times but otherwise, it’s a natural inclination,” said Ravishankar.

Often being termed as the Indian Dr Seuss, Ravishankar feels the comparison is unfair. She added, “I feel quite embarrassed at times. Dr Seuss was a children’s author of the rarest kind.”

While authoring a children’s book, one must understand a child’s mind, and Ravishankar feels that the child within has given her the edge. She claimed that it isn’t an effort but rather a natural inclination that lets you see through a child’s perspective. Talking about the children’s book industry, she feels the change over the years has been heartening. Ravishankar has collaborated with artists from India, South Africa, Italy, and Switzerland. Today Is My Day, a collaboration with illustrator Piet Grobler, is her favourite. She said, “I have just finished a book in verse for Tara Publications and the dates are yet to be announced. There are also books for Duckbill Publications, which will be out in quick succession.”

When it comes to her audience of little ones, Ravishankar said, “Children don’t have too much information, unlike adults. They have a very unfiltered view of the world.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Child reader  Anushka Ravishankar
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man at New Delhi's Nehru Planetarium, takes pictures of a web cast of the lift off of ISRO's GSLVMkIII carrying Chandrayaan-2 from Satish Dhawan Space center in Sriharikota on 22 July 2019. (Photo | AP)
Chandrayaan 2: India's 'Bahubali' lunar mission launched successfully
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan 2: What makes this lunar mission so special?
Gallery
As the world watched, the 43 metres tall Baahubali rocket with a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes blasted-off from the second launch pad at 2.43 pm on 22 July from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICTURES | For India, by India: Chandrayaan-2 lifts off to the moon
Former Union Minister Ananth Kumar (2nd right), and Karnataka State BJP president addressing the media. (File Photo | EPS)
Ananth Kumar birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the undisputed king of Bengaluru South constituency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp