Home Cities Bengaluru

35-year-old cancer survivor to take part in international beauty pageant

While we have heard stories about celebrity cancer survivors like Sonali Bendre or Yuvraj Singh, here is another story of a cancer survivor closer home.

Published: 23rd July 2019 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

Tanisha Dutta Roy

Tanisha Dutta Roy

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While we have heard stories about celebrity cancer survivors like Sonali Bendre or Yuvraj Singh, here is another story of a cancer survivor closer home. City-based Tanisha Dutta Roy has battled the first stage of salivary gland cancer and is now hoping to become the Mrs Indian Worldwide 2019, Haut Monde.

Thirty-five-year-old Roy from West Bengal moved to Bengaluru in 2001 for her higher studies and has since then, worked, got married and settled here too. While everything in life seemed to be great, her happiness was short-lived. Last year, in January, she was diagnosed with Pleomorphia Aedenoma, a type of salivary gland tumour, turning her world upside down.

The only positive news about her diagnosis was the fact that the tumour was benign. However, after a macro surgery in June, more bad news awaited Roy. “When the bioscopy was done, my tumour from benign had turned malignant. It was shocking. I had dreamt of travelling the world but when I got to know this, I was shattered,” she recalled.

After the surgery, doctors advised her to undergo radiations and chemotherapy for two months, leading to Roy gaining weight. The time was particularly difficult, more so because friends and family started to body-shame her.  “I was happy when I put on weight. But when I was body-shamed, I felt bad. From 47 kg, I had reached 65 kg, but it didn’t matter. I wanted to be healthy so I started to work out from October 2018,” she said.

In three months, Roy returned to her old weight and to her delight, she got a call from the Haut Monde team to participate in the competition. “At first, I thought it was a fake call, but I did my research and registered. To my surprise, I did well in all three rounds: Introduction, question and answer, and talent round,” she said.

Roy didn’t just ace the rounds but also became one among 172 participants to be a part of the finals, chosen from among 30,000 participants from 20 different countries. The finals will now take place in October 2019 in Greece.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
cancer survivor
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp