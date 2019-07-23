Concert to jazz up evening

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bangalore School of Music is organising a special concert, Jazz A Live, in the city. This music night will feature collaborative works of United Kingdom-based film composer and music educator Yati Durant, Madhuri Jagadeesh, jazz vocalist and co-founder, Moon Arra World Fusion Ensemble, M R Jagadeesh, director - operations of Bangalore School of Music and founder member of Moon Arra and a few other jazz musicians in the city.

Born in the United States, Durant is a composer, lecturer and trumpeter. He began composing and learning jazz music at the age of seven. In 1990, he founded the jazz ensemble, Honey Junkie and The Yati Durant Project. His compositions in films have received several international recognitions, including the third Panorama Public Prize at the 2008 Berlin International Film Festival for Erika Rabau – Der Puck von Berlin and a BAFA National Commerce Film Award nomination for the WDR/ARD documentary Ein Klavier geht um die Welt. Presently, Durant is a lecturer and programme director of MSc Composition for Screen at the Reid School of Music, University of Edinburgh, and artistic director of the Edinburgh Film Music Orchestra. He is director of the European Education Alliance for Music and Sound in Media at Soundtrack Cologne and Festival International du Film d’Aubagne.

The music concert will include a series of original compositions by Jagadeesh along with a session of free jazz and jazz fusion. Jagadeesh believes that this is an effort to keep jazz well and alive in the city. The duo will be accompanied by Rahul Chidambaram on the bass guitar and Joshua Gopal on the drums.

Jazz A Live will be staged at 8.30 pm on August 2 at Hype, Shangri-La Hotel,Palace Road, Vasanth Nagar.