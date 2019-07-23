Home Cities Bengaluru

HC asks state to set up cattle camps in drought-hit taluks

It said that the camps could be set up either by the state itself or with the assistance of NGOs.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking note of the prevailing drought situation in 65 taluks in the state, the Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the State government to open at least one cattle camp in each taluk suffering from drought. It said that the camps could be set up either by the state itself or with the assistance of NGOs.

The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice H T Narendra Prasad passed the interim directions to this effect after hearing the public interest litigations (PIL) filed by Karnataka Legal Services Authority and one Mallikarjun from Tumakuru district, seeking directions to the state to take rehabilitation measures to save the cattle from drought. The court further added that the officer-in-charge had to verify whether one cattle camp was sufficient for each taluk after carrying out a survey.   

Stating the it could not wait till the state took a policy decision on the issue, the court asked the state to provide 6kg dry fodder, 18kg green fodder along with 1kg concentrate feed for larger animal in the cattle camp. It also asked the state to provide the list of 65 taluks within two weeks and to submit a compliance report containing explanations for the reasons as to why it had not established the State Disaster Respond Fund, on or before August 8, 2019. It also asked the state to ensure all facilities at cattle camps.

