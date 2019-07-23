Karnataka HC stays BBMP’s ban on advertisements

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has stayed Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike’s resolution to ban all kinds of advertisements in the city.

Hearing the petitions filed by advertisement agencies, Justice G Narendar stayed the ban resolution dated August 6, 2018. The court said that prima facie, the ban appears to be contrary to the statutory provisions themselves. The resolution does not partake the nature of a bye-law. In that view of the matter, prima facie, the resolution appears to be contrary to not only the statutory provision, but also the rights guaranteed to the parties under the Constitution. Hence, there shall be an interim stay of the operation of the resolution dated August 6, 2018, the court said.

The single judge had passed the order staying the resolution on ban of advertisement on February 26, 2019. Within 24 hours, the said order was stayed by the division bench on hearing BBMP’s appeal.