Honking not okay near Trinity station: BMRCL

Ranjani Madhavan

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After observing excess noise and air pollution at Trinity Metro station, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) had asked the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to measure the air and noise pollution levels at the station. On checking, they found that the figures exceeded national standards. The air pollution levels stood at 3.30 micrograms per cubic metre, while the acceptable standard is 2 micrograms per metre. The noise pollution levels stood at 83.3 decibels while the standard is 65 decibels.

“Trinity Metro station is a closed box-like structure. The area consists of the entries to the station, the line above and pillars on either side. The noise from vehicles honking outside the station, travels through the station. Even though we measured the noise levels for just 12 hours, the decibel levels were much higher than usual,” said member secretary of KSPCB Manoj Kumar.

“We have recommended that the BMRCL make all such box-like spots, along the elevated metro line, as no-honking zones. Raising awareness with the help of NGOs and other volunteers to discourage people from honking can also be taken up, before fining them,” he added.

On July 13, BMRCL managing director Ajay Seth wrote to P Harishekaran, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) asking that the Trinity Metro Station area be made a no-honking zone.

“In Trinity, a box-like structure was built because of the high rise multi-storey buildings flanking it. This is not the case with MG Road Metro station or Vijayanagar Metro station, for example. The effect of noise and air pollution is different at different stations,” said Seth. “We will conduct another air pollution test at the same spot later on. For now, we have asked the traffic police to install no-honking boards right below the station to curb noise pollution. Similar tests will be conducted at other places where a box-like structure was created due to the station and high rise buildings,” Seth added.