Home Cities Bengaluru

Honking not okay near Trinity station: BMRCL

Asks cops to make area a no-honking zone due to rising noise pollution levels

Published: 23rd July 2019 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After observing excess noise and air pollution at Trinity Metro station, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) had asked the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to measure the air and noise pollution levels at the station. On checking, they found that the figures exceeded national standards. The air pollution levels stood at 3.30 micrograms per cubic metre, while the acceptable standard is 2 micrograms per metre. The noise pollution levels stood at 83.3 decibels while the standard is 65 decibels.

“Trinity Metro station is a closed box-like structure. The area consists of the entries to the station, the line above and pillars on either side. The noise from vehicles honking outside the station, travels through the station. Even though we measured the noise levels for just 12 hours, the decibel levels were much higher than usual,” said member secretary of KSPCB Manoj Kumar.

“We have recommended that the BMRCL make all such box-like spots, along the elevated metro line, as no-honking zones. Raising awareness with the help of NGOs and other volunteers to discourage people from honking can also be taken up, before fining them,” he added.

On July 13, BMRCL managing director Ajay Seth wrote to P Harishekaran, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) asking that the Trinity Metro Station area be made a no-honking zone.

“In Trinity, a box-like structure was built because of the high rise multi-storey buildings flanking it. This is not the case with MG Road Metro station or Vijayanagar Metro station, for example. The effect of noise and air pollution is different at different stations,” said Seth.  “We will conduct another air pollution test at the same spot later on. For now, we have asked the traffic police to install no-honking boards right below the station to curb noise pollution. Similar tests will be conducted at other places where a box-like structure was created due to the station and high rise buildings,” Seth added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BMRCL
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp