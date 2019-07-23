Ignored for decades, Vrushabhavati to get a team of guardians

Iffath Fathima By

BENGALURU: Once known as the cleanest freshwater body in the city, the Vrushabhavati, a tributary of the Arkavathi river, is now highly polluted due to industrial and domestic effluents flowing freely into the water body. The colour of the water is greyish-black for many years now, while once it was pure enough to drink from.

But a group of residents of Rajarajeshwari Nagar are not yet ready to give up hope. They have come up with a plan to raise awareness of the almost lost river and help it rise and shine. “It used to be the most clean water in the city. We would just stop near it while cycling and drink to our fill. Around 1979, the water started smelling and we were told it was industrial waste from Peenya,” Professor of Geology at Bangalore University, Dr T J Renuka Prasad said.

The residents have decided to form a group of volunteers and go to colleges in RR nagar, Kengeri and Rajaji Nagar where the river flows to create awareness in the younger generation. “We have divided ourselves into groups and then will make PPT’s on the river and present it to them. With this the ones who are interested can also join to develop the lake,” said Niveditha Sunkad, a resident of RR Nagar.

With a critical mass of college students and volunteers, the group then plans to hold a meeting with experts to know more about the water body. Lastly the team will generate topography based on the drains which are connected to the river.

“These are called micro watersheds. It will cover specific aerial expanses of land surface from which the rainfall runoff flows to a defined drain, channel, stream or river at any particular point, said Prakash Kanike,” a resident of RR Nagar.

This apart they are even meeting archaeologists and will have a discussion on the history and importance of the river. With all the findings, they will head to the Government to act on the river with all the findings. The team will start the project from August first week, hoping to save the river.

“We do not want want to get water from Sharavati river or go in for projects like Yettinahole. We need to save what we have first,” added Kanike.