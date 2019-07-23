Karnataka crisis: Prohibitory orders in Bengaluru for 48 hours after BJP-Congress clash

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Several Congress and BJP workers were detained by the police after they tried to storm into an apartment, where two independent MLAs were staying.

Meanwhile, the city police have clamped prohibitory orders for two days owing to the political situation and sale of liquor has also been prohibited on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Following reports that independent MLAs H Nagesh and R Shankar were staying at Nitesh apartment on Race Course Road, less than two kilometres from Vidhana Souha, hundreds of Congress workers went near the apartment and soon even the BJP workers gathered there in large numbers.

As there was a heated argument between workers of both the parties, the police sensed that the situation was going out of control and immediately detained several of them. Following this, heavy police deployment has been made at the apartment.

Meanwhile, city Police Commissioner Alok Kumar said that prohibitory orders according to sec. 144 of the CrPC has been clamped for 48 hours - starting from 6 pm on Tuesday to 6 pm on Thursday - in Bengaluru city. As per the orders, all bars, pubs and liquor shops will be closed till Thursday evening.