Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka crisis: Prohibitory orders in Bengaluru for 48 hours after BJP-Congress clash

As there was a heated argument between workers of both the parties, the police sensed that the situation was going out of control and immediately detained several of them.

Published: 23rd July 2019 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka crisis

BJP, Congress workers clash outside Nitesh apartment where 2 Independent MLAs are holed up. (Photp | Pandarinath B, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Several Congress and BJP workers were detained by the police after they tried to storm into an apartment, where two independent MLAs were staying.

Meanwhile, the city police have clamped prohibitory orders for two days owing to the political situation and sale of liquor has also been prohibited on Tuesday and Wednesday.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES HERE

Following reports that independent MLAs H Nagesh and R Shankar were staying at Nitesh apartment on Race Course Road, less than two kilometres from Vidhana Souha, hundreds of Congress workers went near the apartment and soon even the BJP workers gathered there in large numbers.

As there was a heated argument between workers of both the parties, the police sensed that the situation was going out of control and immediately detained several of them. Following this, heavy police deployment has been made at the apartment.

Meanwhile, city Police Commissioner Alok Kumar said that prohibitory orders according to sec. 144 of the CrPC has been clamped for 48 hours - starting from 6 pm on Tuesday to 6 pm on Thursday - in Bengaluru city. As per the orders, all bars, pubs and liquor shops will be closed till Thursday evening.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka crisis BJP-Congress workers clash Section 144 Bengaluru Prohibitory orders
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp