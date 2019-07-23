Man dies after taking infertility medicine from street hawker

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Consuming ‘medicine’ sold by street hawkers in the hopes of have children proved fatal for a 42-year-old man, who died some time after swallowing the tablet. The incident took place at Arishinakunte in Nelamangala Town police station limits, on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Shashidhar, a resident of Arishinakunte, who ran a provision store. He had been married for 12 years to one Gangamma but the couple had remained childless.

A police officer said, “Shashidhar came across a van in which a person from Bihar was selling herbal medicine, one of which allegedly cured infertility. With the hope of having a child, Shashidhar and his wife Gangamma met him on Sunday. The man told them the medicine cost Rs 25,000, but the couple agreed to pay Rs 2,000 at first and the remaining amount only after they had a child.”

The police officer said that Shashidhar and Gangamma consumed the medicine in front of the medicine seller and left. Within a few minutes the couple stated vomiting and had loose motions. They were admitted to a hospital, but Shashidhar succumbed to his condition at night in the hospital while his wife survived.

The family members of the deceased contacted the accused immediately after the death, abusing and threatening him. Learning about Shashidhar’s death, the man went on the run. “They (hawkers )usually do not stay in one place for a long time. They will be at a place for maximum 4 to 5 days and then shift camp. We are trying to trace the accused,” the Nelamangala Town police, who have registered a case, said.