Rape, cheating case filed against youth

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 19-year-old woman filed a complaint against her boyfriend with the Koramangala police after he got her pregnant her and refused to marry her.

Ramya (name changed), a resident of Koramangala, and Kalyan (name changed) had become friends a year ago. Within three months of meeting her, he asked her to be his girlfriend. Ramya refused at first, but when Kalyan promised to marry her she told him to ask her parent for permission. Kalyan approached her parents and assured them that her.

On March 1, Kalyan went to Ramya’s house when she was home alone and asked her get physically intimate. When she declined, he said they were going to get married. He then forced himself on her. On July 16, Ramya went to doctor where she found out she was pregnant. When Ramya told Kalyan to marry her, he refused saying he was no more interested in her and that he had cheated on her. At a loss, Ramya finally filed complaint with the Koramangala police.

An investigating officer said, “We have taken up the case of rape and cheating against Kalyan and are investigating.”