Vendor assaults customer with weighing machine over Rs 20

BENGALURU: A man was brutally assaulted by a female vegetable vendor over Rs 20. The victim alleged that he paid for the vegetables he purchased, but the vendor said that he did not pay the money and thrashed him with a weighing machine.

The injured is Muniraju, 49, a resident of Sollapuradamma Layout, Sunkadakatte. Muniraju works as a driver.

While returning home from work, he went to buy beans from a vegetable vendor on Pipeline Road in Sunkadakatte around 8.30 pm. He gave Rs 20 to the vendor and asked her to give him beans for the amount. The woman allegedly took the money from him and got busy with other customers. When he insisted that he be served first, she weighed the beans and gave it to Muniraju and asked him for the money. When Muniraju told her that he had already paid, she abused him. After arguing for a while Muniraju took out another Rs 20. The woman triggered the fight again by asking him how many people he had cheated so far. She then took the weighing machine and hit him on his head multiple times.

Other vendors also allegedly supported the woman, so Muniraju left the place. He went to the doctor to treat his injured head and then filed a complaint with Kamakshipalya police. An investigating officer said, “We have taken up the case of assault against the woman.”