A fresh mix of pop and Indian classical music

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Forum Shanktiniketan Mall is organising a live music concert, Ultimate Pop Jugalbandi by Bryden-Parth and The Coral Riff. The concert will feature combinations of different music genres such as English pop and Bollywood originals.

Based in Bengaluru, Bryden-Parth is the coming together of two musicians from Western and Indian classical backgrounds. The duo Bryden and Parth have worked together with The Raghu Dixit Project and performed collaboration works at many music festivals across the world. In 2014, they made their debut in Bollywood as assistant composers under Yash Raj Films. Their renditions of Bollywood hits have fetched them appreciation across the country.

The guitarist, Bryden has been practising music since his college days. He is also the founder of the city-based ensemble choir, The Choral Riff. In 2010, Bryden was voted as the Best Metal Guitarist at the Rolling Stones Metal Awards. Along with guitar, Bryden also plays the banjo, ukulele, and bouzouki.

Tutored by Pravin Godkhindi, Parth is a flutist by profession. He became popular after winning of the reality show, MTV Band Hunt. Apart from the flute, Parth also plays the saxophone, melodica, and keyboard. The concert will be held on August 3 at 7 pm at Algorythm, Forum Shantiniketan Mall, Whitefield.