Doctor ends life, blames family issue in suicide note

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 47-year-old doctor of a private hospital committed suicide by injecting himself with a chemical that forensics are yet to verify, in Hulimavu on Tuesday. The deceased is Deepak Dikshit, who was working at a private hospital on Infantry Road. He was living in an apartment along with his second wife in Elenahalli.

Police said that the incident took place late at night - Dikshit injected himself in his bedroom on the fifth floor. His wife Rashmi had gone to Hubballi to her parent’s house, and had tried to get in touch with him repeatedly. When there was no response, she asked her neighbour to check up on him. Residents of the apartment sent someone in through the toilet window to open the door, which was locked inside.

Police said Dikshit was an anaesthesia specialist, and had left a suicide note stating that no one is responsible for his death, but that he had issues with his first wife who lives in the USA. The former couple have a 13-year-old daughter. Police are investigating further.

If you are having thoughts of suicide or are in emotional distress. Help is available. You can get in touch with the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 10pm and 104 Arogya Sahayavani which is available 24/7.

