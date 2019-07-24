Home Cities Bengaluru

First-in-the-state surgeries save two elderly men

A new artificial valve was implanted through this procedure into a pre-existing degenerated artificial bio-prosthetic valve also called the valve-in-valve TAVI.

Published: 24th July 2019

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the first time in the state, coronary rota-stenting with transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) procedure and valve-in-valve TAVI procedure with bio-prosthetic valves was performed successfully on two elderly patients at a private hospital in the city. Dr Venkatesh, lead consultant, cardiology, who performed the surgeries at Aster RV Hospital, said, “Both these operations – simultaneous coronary rota-stenting with TAVI procedure and valve-in-valve TAVI procedure with bio-prosthetic valves – were performed for the first time in Karnataka. Though TAVI procedures are common, but a procedure with coronary rota stenting and valve-in-valve is unique.”

Eighty-two-year-old V Hariharan had undergone coronary bypass surgery (CABG) about 20 years ago. He developed a severe block in one of the arteries of his heart, in addition to severe narrowing of the aortic valve. He had developed angina (severe pain in the chest, often spreading to the shoulders, arms and neck, due to an inadequate blood supply to the heart), which prevented him from walking a mere 100 metres. Because of his old age and multiple issues in the heart, a second open-heart surgery was considered risky by cardiac surgeons. He then underwent a concomitant rotablator-drill assisted angioplasty with implantation of a coronary stent to the blocked coronary artery along with the TAVI procedure, a non-surgical replacement of aortic valve.

In another case, 83-year-old Kumaraswamy had undergone a coronary bypass artery disease for which he had undergone Coronary artery bypass (CABG) and a replacement of the aortic valve with a surgical AVR in 2006. The previously implanted artificial valve had degenerated due to wear-and-tear and had started to leak severely as well as obstruct forward blood flow. With this, the patient was unable to perform day-to-day activities, including walking a few yards without getting breathless and tired.

Again, cardiac surgeons were of the opinion that a second open-heart surgery carried a prohibitively high risk to the patient’s life and therefore, he explored the possibility of the less-invasive TAVI procedure. A new artificial valve was implanted through this procedure into a pre-existing degenerated artificial bio-prosthetic valve also called the valve-in-valve TAVI.

TAGS
TAVI Karnataka
