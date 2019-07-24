Home Cities Bengaluru

Glue traps meant for rats prove deadly for snakes

With the onset of monsoon season, snake hatchlings are a common sight. However, citizens are in for a shock when they see snakelets trapped in glue traps used for rodents.

Published: 24th July 2019

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the onset of monsoon season, snake hatchlings are a common sight. However, citizens are in for a shock when they see snakelets trapped in glue traps used for rodents.
Recently, the People For Animals (PfA) Wildlife Hospital and Rescue Center in the city came across two spectacled cobras trapped at people’s houses. Srikanth, an RR Nagar resident, spotted a baby cobra stuck to the glue trap and immediately informed Mohan from PfA who took the snake to the hospital. In another case, a passerby in Kengeri spotted a cobra which was stuck.

Dr Karthik, senior veterinarian, said snakes fall prey to these traps as they feed on rats and follow their scent. “Many people place glue traps where they have spotted rats. But even before rodents, snakes are falling prey to it. The moment they reach the trap, the front portion of their body gets stuck and in an effort to free themselves, they start moving, and the rest of the body gets stuck too,” he said.
Dr Karthik further pointed out that once they get stuck to the trap, it is impossible for snakes to come out. “It is industrial glue and really effective. Not only hatchlings, even adult snakes can get stuck to it,” he added.

However, when the snakes were brought in, the vets had to apply oil to get the them out of the traps. Later on, they were cleansed with lukewarm water and shampoo to get rid of the glue. Once deemed fit, they were released back in a nearby jungle. “Only vets can perform the procedure of having the snake removed and washed as people might get bitten,” he added.

There are cases where glue traps can shut the mouth and nose of the snake. In the past two months, PfA has seen six snakes trapped in similar ways. Even birds get trapped too. “We had cases where an owl, cattle egret and shikra bird were victims of the glue trap. It is best to avoid using this,” added Dr Karthik.

