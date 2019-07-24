Home Cities Bengaluru

Parents sign petition demanding safer road outside school

Problems continue as the road to Capitol School at RBI Layout, JP Nagar 7th Phase still remains unrepaired.

Published: 24th July 2019 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Parents say bad road to Capitol School at RBI Layout, JP Nagar, poses risk to children

By Chinmay Manoj 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Problems continue as the road to Capitol School at RBI Layout, JP Nagar 7th Phase still remains unrepaired. About 250 parents in the area have now signed a petition on change.org with four demands regarding the condition of the road. They want the footpaths to be repaired, randomly parked junk vehicles to be removed, railings around a tree taken off as it is eating up road space and the road to be fixed. 

According to Sandesh (name changed), whose child studies in the school, the single road that leads to the main gate of the school does not have footpaths and hence, it is risky for children as well as parents. Agreed Sri Harsha Bhat, a parent of two students, who said, “There are open drains on the road. Considering they are one or two feet in depth, children can easily fall and hurt themselves.” 

According to Bhat, the road was dug up a couple of weeks ago, and in an attempt to cover up the spot, stones were scattered, which only led to congestion on the road. “Many abandoned cars are parked on the road and there is a gated community right beside it. In the mornings, there is always traffic jam,” rued Nagaraj, another parent. Asha Latha Sujay too stated that the road is dangerous for two-wheeler riders. “The condition has become especially bad since the monsoon started. The water remains stagnant on the road after the rains,” she explained.  

According to a BBMP official, the old sewage line installed by the BWSSB is sinking and hence a new one had to be laid. “The 10-metre stretch is dug up now and road repair can only happen after the rains stop,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp