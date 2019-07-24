Parents sign petition demanding safer road outside school

Chinmay Manoj By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Problems continue as the road to Capitol School at RBI Layout, JP Nagar 7th Phase still remains unrepaired. About 250 parents in the area have now signed a petition on change.org with four demands regarding the condition of the road. They want the footpaths to be repaired, randomly parked junk vehicles to be removed, railings around a tree taken off as it is eating up road space and the road to be fixed.

According to Sandesh (name changed), whose child studies in the school, the single road that leads to the main gate of the school does not have footpaths and hence, it is risky for children as well as parents. Agreed Sri Harsha Bhat, a parent of two students, who said, “There are open drains on the road. Considering they are one or two feet in depth, children can easily fall and hurt themselves.”

According to Bhat, the road was dug up a couple of weeks ago, and in an attempt to cover up the spot, stones were scattered, which only led to congestion on the road. “Many abandoned cars are parked on the road and there is a gated community right beside it. In the mornings, there is always traffic jam,” rued Nagaraj, another parent. Asha Latha Sujay too stated that the road is dangerous for two-wheeler riders. “The condition has become especially bad since the monsoon started. The water remains stagnant on the road after the rains,” she explained.

According to a BBMP official, the old sewage line installed by the BWSSB is sinking and hence a new one had to be laid. “The 10-metre stretch is dug up now and road repair can only happen after the rains stop,” he said.