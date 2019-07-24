Home Cities Bengaluru

Scanty rain casts shadow on Balasore

Agricultural activities during kharif season have taken a back seat in Balasore district which is known as the production hub of 'dhana', 'pana' and 'mina' (paddy, betel leaf and fish). 

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Agricultural activities during kharif season have taken a back seat in Balasore district which is known as the production hub of ‘dhana’, ‘pana’ and ‘mina’ (paddy, betel leaf and fish). 

Deficient rainfall in all the 12 blocks of the district has dealt a heavy blow to the farmers in the district. The situation is such that cracks have appeared on farm lands across the district due to prolonged dry spell. While the district received adequate rainfall in May this year, it was well below average in the months of June and July.  

Official sources said the district had received 156.89 mm of rainfall in May this year against the normal average of 108 mm. In June, 142.79 mm of rainfall was received against the normal average of 221.5 mm and it was 130.60 mm till mid-July against normal average of 308.6 mm. 
Deputy Director of Agriculture, Balasore Kailash Chandra Parida said that scanty rainfall in June and till mid-July has damaged addy saplings on the field. 

He said re-plantation of paddy saplings has been done by only 10-20 per cent farmers in low-lying areas A report on the situation has been sent to higher authorities. 

Comments

