Still a man’s world here, say businesswomen

Lesly Joseph By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru may be the startup hub of the country, but it still lags far behind in the world when it comes to being a favourable city for women entrepreneurs. In a recently-published survey, the city was placed 43rd among 50 cities in the world in its ability to attract and support women entrepreneurs. The ranking is not surprising, say business founders in the city.

Indian society still prefers to keep women within the walls of the house, says Dr Sneha Rakesh, MD and founder of Akarmaxs Tech, a Bengaluru-based IT firm. “The ratio of women to men in business is increasing. However, women entrepreneurs, especially those who are the sole owner of their company, have to work harder than men to get capital, network, and resources,” she adds.

Dell’s 2019 Women Entrepreneur Cities Index strengthens Dr Rakesh’s point. The global survey, done in partnership with IHS Markit, gives Bengaluru a slight edge over Delhi, the only other Indian city to grab a rung on the list, which takes the last spot. Women entrepreneurs can, however, take heart from certain findings that have put Bengaluru on higher levels in the survey.

“Bengaluru ranks high (in the top 10) for the size of its market as well as the cost of technology. It also ranks 12th on attitudes and expectations for women. However, it ranks 43rd overall and in particularly is relatively lower in the area of talent and support,” Karen Campbell, who was a part of the Dell project, tells CE.

According to businesswomen, what adds to the challenges is the dearth of women (with respect to the number of men) in the ecosystem. Diversity ratio in the management teams of angel funds and VC firms is also heavily skewed towards men, they say.

Sneha Choudhry, chief business officer and co-founder, Zolo Stays, a co-living space provider based in HSR Layout, points out, “The startup environment here is better than that in other cities, which makes it easier to build networks and access capital for women entrepreneurs. But you have to juggle work and home schedules. We also have to deal with societal expectations, and so setting boundaries, personal time and saying no is important.”

Agrees Ruby Vishwanath, who has launched a designer maternity wear brand called Purple Flaunt in Hulimavu. The solo entrepreneur, who floated her outfit after working for 18 years in the fashion industry, says, “In business, it’s all about management of time, calibre and industry experience. Investors look into these matters. But again, compared to men, the number of women having experience at the executive level is minimal.”

While Rakesh admits that family support played a huge role in her success, Choudhry gives big credit to her husband and business partner Nikhil Sikri. According to him, the scenario will improve when entrepreneurship summits, power networking meet-ups and workshops are conducted throughout the year, and not just during Women’s Day.

“We need to come up with solutions to circumvent age-old policies, which make it difficult for women to work in startups, which generally have longer work hours than corporates. Startups can ill-afford to bear excess overhead costs given the meagre number of women on their payrolls,” he says, adding, “The benefits of having experienced and successful women to turn to for support and feedback cannot be overlooked. Therefore, more support events that facilitate one-on-one interactions should be organised.”