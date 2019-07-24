Home Cities Bengaluru

Still a man’s world here, say businesswomen

In a recently-published survey, the city was placed 43rd among 50 cities in the world in its ability to support women entrepreneurs  

Published: 24th July 2019 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Lesly Joseph
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru may be the startup hub of the country, but it still lags far behind in the world when it comes to being a favourable city for women entrepreneurs. In a recently-published survey, the city was placed 43rd among 50 cities in the world in its ability to attract and support women entrepreneurs. The ranking is not surprising, say business founders in the city. 

Indian society still prefers to keep women within the walls of the house, says Dr Sneha Rakesh, MD and founder of Akarmaxs Tech, a Bengaluru-based IT firm. “The ratio of women to men in business is increasing. However, women entrepreneurs, especially those who are the sole owner of their company, have to work harder than men to get capital, network, and resources,” she adds.  

Dell’s 2019 Women Entrepreneur Cities Index strengthens Dr Rakesh’s point. The global survey, done in partnership with IHS Markit, gives Bengaluru a slight edge over Delhi, the only other Indian city to grab a rung on the list, which takes the last spot. Women entrepreneurs can, however, take heart from certain findings that have put Bengaluru on higher levels in the survey.  
“Bengaluru ranks high (in the top 10) for the size of its market as well as the cost of technology. It also ranks 12th on attitudes and expectations for women. However, it ranks 43rd overall and in particularly is relatively lower in the area of talent and support,” Karen Campbell, who was a part of the Dell project, tells CE.

According to businesswomen, what adds to the challenges is the dearth of women (with respect to the number of men) in the ecosystem. Diversity ratio in the management teams of angel funds and VC firms is also heavily skewed towards men, they say. 

Sneha Choudhry, chief business officer and co-founder, Zolo Stays, a co-living space provider based in HSR Layout, points out, “The startup environment here is better than that in other cities, which makes it easier to build networks and access capital for women entrepreneurs. But you have to juggle work and home schedules. We also have to deal with societal expectations, and so setting boundaries, personal time and saying no is important.”     

Agrees Ruby Vishwanath, who has launched a designer maternity wear brand called Purple Flaunt in Hulimavu. The solo entrepreneur, who floated her outfit after working for 18 years in the fashion industry, says, “In business, it’s all about management of time, calibre and industry experience. Investors look into these matters. But again, compared to men, the number of women having experience at the executive level is minimal.”      

While Rakesh admits that family support played a huge role in her success, Choudhry gives big credit to her husband and business partner Nikhil Sikri. According to him, the scenario will improve when entrepreneurship summits, power networking meet-ups and workshops are conducted throughout the year, and not just during Women’s Day.

“We need to come up with solutions to circumvent age-old policies, which make it difficult for women to work in startups, which generally have longer work hours than corporates. Startups can ill-afford to bear excess overhead costs given the meagre number of women on their payrolls,” he says, adding, “The benefits of having experienced and successful women to turn to for support and feedback cannot be overlooked. Therefore, more support events that facilitate one-on-one interactions should be organised.”  

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp