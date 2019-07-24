Home Cities Bengaluru

Uber launches safety feature

 With the aim to enhance the safety of its riders, Uber, the cab aggregator, has launched a public awareness campaign, 'Check Your Ride' to all riders.

Uber

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the aim to enhance the safety of its riders, Uber, the cab aggregator, has launched a public awareness campaign, ‘Check Your Ride’ to all riders. The user will now get in-app reminders and a push notification to make sure they are getting into the right car with the right driver by matching the license plate, car model, and driver’s photo with what is provided in the app. 

In addition to these steps, users can also ask the driver to confirm their name. The advisory further stresses upon not boarding the vehicle if the information in the app doesn’t match. The user is advised to go to a safe place and wait for the right car to arrive, or cancel the ride and report it to the support team. 
Pavan Vaish, head of Central Operations, Uber-India and South Asia, said, “This new notification feature will remind people to complete these three steps every time they get in an Uber. It is another visual reminder of how technology can make travel safer than ever before.” 

The alert went live yesterday and will progressively roll out nationwide in the following days. “We’re putting a clear message in the app, starting from the moment the rider gets matched with a driver until the moment they start their trip, to remind them how to confirm the right ride. We’ll keep this reminder in place for several weeks and initiate it periodically in future,” said an Uber spokesperson.

