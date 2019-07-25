Commissioner gives BDA grievances meet a miss

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nearly 200 people from different parts of the city who had reached the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) office to meet Commissioner R Manjula during the ‘Public Grievances Meet’, held on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month, had to return home disappointed as the Commissioner could not make it.

Manjula had to attend a Tea party scheduled with in-charge Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy at the same time and a meeting called by the Chief Secretary after that.

Prior intimation about her inability to make it could have saved the time and efforts of the crowd, largely comprising of BDA site allottees above 60 years. The younger crowd had taken a day off work to make it to the head office at Palace Guttahalli to accompany their elderly family members or to seek a solution to problems pertaining to their own sites or flats. It was sheer disappointment when news spread around that the Commissioner would not be attending the event. Secretary Basavaraju and a couple of other top BDA officials attended but most were not interested in sharing their grievances to anyone but the Commissioner. The meet wound up within 30 minutes despite the large number present.

One allottee had come all the way from Channapatna for the meet while the rest had come from Banashankari, J P Nagar, Shanti Nagar, Rajarajeshwari Nagar and so on.

Asked why the meet concluded in double quick time, Basavaraju told Express, “The meeting usually goes on as long as public want to spell out their problems. Public was not coming forward to share their grievances and wanted to speak only to the Commissioner.”