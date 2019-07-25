Cop nabs robber trying to sell gold chain at pawnbrokers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A beat police head constable who was on patrolling duty found a person roaming suspiciously on Magadi Road. On questioning him, the cop found a gold chain on him. He didn’t reveal whom the chain belonged to, so he was taken to the station, where he confessed he had snatched it a week ago.

Sharanappa, 35, a head constable working with Kempapura Agrahara police was on patrolling duty on Monday. At around 6.30 pm, near Shanthilal Jain Pawn Broker on Magadi Road, Sharanappa found a youth roaming around. Sharanappa asked who he was and what was he doing there. The youth tried to escape, but Sharanappa caught him.

At the station, the youth revealed that his name is Jaswanth, 21, and that he lives in Majestic. He said he had robbed the chain from a woman in Chickpet. The chain broke as the woman held on to it tightly.

“We have booked a case of robbery against him,” police said.