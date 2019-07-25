Do you know everything about your tattoo?

Dr Mahesh Gopasetty By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Irrespective of the age group, prevalence of tattoo has skyrocketed in the last two decades. While a tattooing might be to highlight the pop culture or symbolising personal life-stories, it is socially accepted, but it remains a serious health risk. Tattooing has been linked to an increased risk for a host of infectious diseases, one of which is Hepatitis C. Unsterile tattoo can transmit blood-borne Hepatitis C virus. Most of the people do not understand the symptoms until the late-stages of the diseases where the liver swells up which can further result in liver failure.

Hepatitis C can spread through tattoo if poor infection control methods are used. Getting tattoos at a licensed, professional tattoo parlour is the first thing to consider when you are planning to get a tattoo.

What is Hepatitis?

Hepatitis is a condition that causes an inflammation of the liver tissues. It is caused when the body creates antibodies against the liver tissues commonly due to a viral infection or as a result of some medications, toxins or alcohol.

In case of tattooing, as the tattoo instruments come in contact with blood and bodily fluids, there are high chances that the infections might get transmitted if instruments are used multiple people without sterilisation and hygiene techniques.

Symptoms

Many a time, Hepatitis C remains undiagnosed because it rarely causes any symptoms. In some cases, the patients may suffer from jaundice, nausea, fatigue, fever and muscle aches. It is important to consult a doctor and follow the necessary steps as recommended by the doctor. It is important to understand that Hepatitis C is something that can be cured. With advancement in science, a remedy is available with minimum side effects, shorter treatment and positive results.

With the latest medicines available, one can cure HCV. However, It is essential for the general public to be educated on the risks associated with tattooing. It is better to take precautions before hand. Getting a tattoo means piercing the skin with a needle and injecting with small amounts of ink. However this entire process requires a lot of safety. People should know the importance of sterilising all the equipment before they are used. The needle should be new in order to avoid any transfusion and any kind of infection that can cause liver damage later on.

The author is senior consultant, Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary and Liver Transplant Surgery, Fortis

Hospitals, Bangalore