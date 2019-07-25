Girl accuses friend of raping her, after delivering baby  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 16-year-old girl has accused her male friend of raping her in his house. The girl, who alleged that she was being raped repeatedly for the last year, delivered a baby recently, after which she approached the police.

According to the complaint filed by Ritu (name changed), a resident of Byappanahalli, Pavan (name changed), who stays close to her, has raped her many times. Pavan, 19, befriended Ritu three years ago. Ritu failed her 10th standard exams and was at home. Pavan would visit her house regularly after her parents went to work. Ritu also befriended Pavan’s sister.

Ritu told police that a year ago, Pavan came to her house at around 12.30 pm and asked her to come to his house to meet his sister. Ritu went with along with him, and after the sister went out, Ritu alleged she was raped. Ritu also said that she was crying for the help, but none of the neighbours came to her rescue.



After this, Pavan warned her not to tell anyone about it. On July 21, Ritu had severe stomach pain and her mother rushed her to a nearby hospital, where doctors informed them that Ritu was pregnant and had to be operated.

After the delivery, her mother questioned her about the father, which is when Ritu opened up. Police said that they have taken up a case against Pavan under Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.